Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 490.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 465,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 386,955 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731 in the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

