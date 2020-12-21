Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Santander raised shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $9.34 on Friday. Braskem has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Braskem by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braskem by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braskem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

