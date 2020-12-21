Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 56,192 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,306 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,852,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 251,088 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.