Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,206 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,459. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

CDNS stock opened at $132.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $132.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

