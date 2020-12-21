Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $787,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

