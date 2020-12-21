Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $812,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEO opened at $19.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

