Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $968,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,048,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after buying an additional 549,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after buying an additional 422,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after buying an additional 250,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

