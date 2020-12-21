Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLGEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $37,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,132 shares of company stock worth $76,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

