Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 33,666 Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $37,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,132 shares of company stock valued at $76,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

