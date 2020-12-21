Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

