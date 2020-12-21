Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $841,000 Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Miller Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter worth about $8,169,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Miller Industries by 304.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 85,140 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLR opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $412.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $37.98.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.37 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

