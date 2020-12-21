Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $868,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bruker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 145.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bruker by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

