Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $927,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cohu by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 81.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

