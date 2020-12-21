Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $19,075,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,513,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 435,420 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEO opened at $19.17 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

