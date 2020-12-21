Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

NYSE KBR opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.40. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.