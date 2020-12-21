Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PE. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of PE stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

