Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $47.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Brinker International by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

