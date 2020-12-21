Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $73.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,150,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of -573.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

