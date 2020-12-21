Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $417.86.

AVGO opened at $434.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $435.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,483 shares of company stock valued at $156,549,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,634,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 130.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

