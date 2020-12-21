Brokerages Anticipate ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) to report $3.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 million. ClearPoint Neuro posted sales of $3.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full-year sales of $12.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.67 million, with estimates ranging from $15.44 million to $17.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ClearPoint Neuro.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $204.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.10.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

