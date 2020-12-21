Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.63 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $483.94 million, a P/E ratio of 100.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

