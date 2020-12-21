Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

