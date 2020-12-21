Brokerages Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce sales of $4.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year sales of $18.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $21.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the period. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.80. 34,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,875. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

