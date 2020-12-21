Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Brokerages predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report $13.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. One Stop Systems reported sales of $18.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $51.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of OSS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

