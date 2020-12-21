Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $110.27

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.27.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of AME stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,936 shares of company stock worth $13,899,428. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Balentine LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

