Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) PT at €6.58

Shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.70 ($7.89).

A number of research firms recently commented on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

AT1 stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.97 ($7.02). The company had a trading volume of 8,401,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.04. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. Aroundtown SA has a twelve month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

