Brokerages Set Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 320,282 shares of company stock worth $1,014,752 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 30.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

LQDA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,093. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. Liquidia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

