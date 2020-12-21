Brokerages Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Price Target at $70.83

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,496 shares of company stock worth $27,785,137. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

