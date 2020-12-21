Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) PT at $35.01

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500,080 shares of company stock valued at $90,729,361.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

