Brokerages Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) PT at C$89.67

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$92.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) alerts:

WFT traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,082. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.48.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 7.4599995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.