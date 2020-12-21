Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.27.

CNR opened at C$141.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The stock has a market cap of C$100.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

In related news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total transaction of C$560,504.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,827,661.02. Also, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total transaction of C$4,683,929.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,870,895.57. Insiders have sold a total of 52,368 shares of company stock worth $7,435,104 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

