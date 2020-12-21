Brokers Offer Predictions for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEBO. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $537.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.97. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

