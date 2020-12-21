Brokers Set Expectations for Ready Capital Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a report released on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Ready Capital stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $683.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 529,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 321.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 371,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

