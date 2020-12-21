Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Head to Head Comparison

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bruker and BioForce Nanosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $2.07 billion 4.10 $197.20 million $1.57 35.34 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 290.17 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 8.04% 21.78% 6.99% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44%

Risk & Volatility

Bruker has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its share price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bruker and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 5 5 0 2.36 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bruker presently has a consensus target price of $48.39, indicating a potential downside of 12.77%. Given Bruker’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bruker is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Bruker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bruker beats BioForce Nanosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies; and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies; chemical, food and beverage, clinical, and polymer companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, and hospitals and government departments and agencies, as well as agriculture, and food and beverage safety companies; nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; and raw material manufacturers and other businesses through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation has collaboration with Inscopix. Bruker Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

