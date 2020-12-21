Burkhard Jansen Sells 5,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Burkhard Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00.

DermTech stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMTK. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of DermTech by 9.8% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 255,036 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 1,587.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 1,142,858 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 201,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 111.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

