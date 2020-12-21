CACHE Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $843,767.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $843,767.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $59.88 or 0.00264696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00356002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00027121 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002096 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,904 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

