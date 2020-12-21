Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 22,391 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 85,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $218.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.36.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

