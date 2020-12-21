CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAMP. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.04.

CalAmp stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CalAmp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

