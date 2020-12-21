California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 10,318 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,827,000 after acquiring an additional 556,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,727,000 after acquiring an additional 480,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,690,000 after acquiring an additional 59,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,262,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

