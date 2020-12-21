California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,242 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $39.12 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.