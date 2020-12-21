California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,011 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

