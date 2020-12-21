California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 721 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of RL stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

