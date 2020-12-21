California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% during the third quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after purchasing an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,133,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,813,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 267,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

