California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $6,623,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,565,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IART opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

