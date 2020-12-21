California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,733 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in bluebird bio by 31.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 205.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.96. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $99.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

