Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.55

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 29943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 223.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 637,239 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 56.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 576,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calix by 226.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at $5,668,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Calix by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 355,071 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

