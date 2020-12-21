Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.

NYSE CPT opened at $96.48 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,323 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,561,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 261.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 428,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

