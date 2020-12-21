Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFPZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Canfor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of CFPZF stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Canfor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

