Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have C$2.60 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.20.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.51.

CS opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$945.96 million and a PE ratio of -587.50. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,678.88. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,000.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

