Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 94 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 19.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $271,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.33.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total value of $70,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total value of $344,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,275.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,175. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $281.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -402.49 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $292.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

